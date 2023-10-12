Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City, in Gaza, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City, in Gaza, on October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UK orders diplomats’ families to leave Israel over security concerns

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The British government on Thursday ordered families of its diplomats in Israel to leave the country as a “precautionary measure” following attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas, leading Israel to declare war and order a siege on Gaza.

The British foreign office said in a statement that its diplomats would remain on active duty in the country.

“We are temporarily drawing down dependents of staff at our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate in Jerusalem as a precautionary measure,” the statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our Embassy and Consulate remain fully staffed and continue to provide consular services to those who require assistance.”

The British government has advised against all non-essential travel to Israel, and the foreign office said it had made its decision about the dependents of diplomats “in line” with that advice.

Advertisement

British airlines including British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have suspended flights between the United Kingdom and Israel citing security concerns.

Read more:

Israel-Hamas war a ‘new cloud’ darkening world economy: IMF

Israeli settlers kill two Palestinians during funeral in occupied West Bank: Ministry

White House backtracks Biden statement about Hamas beheading children

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size