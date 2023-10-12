UN Security Council to address Israel-Palestine conflict

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday afternoon, diplomats said, to discuss the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The council has not yet decided if the meeting will be public, diplomats said. The 15-member body met behind closed-doors on Sunday, a day after Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns and villages, killing 1,200 people and taking scores of hostages back to Gaza.

