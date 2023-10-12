Warning sirens sound in northern Israel

Warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Thursday, on the sixth day of an unprecedented war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The military said it “launched an interceptor following an aerial identification” and was investigating the cause.

