Israeli soldiers scan an area while sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel,, near Sderot, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Warning sirens sound in northern Israel

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Thursday, on the sixth day of an unprecedented war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The military said it “launched an interceptor following an aerial identification” and was investigating the cause.

