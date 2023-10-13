17 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike in northern Gaza strip: Hamas media

The Palestinian pro-Hamas Shehab news agency on Friday said 17 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip.

