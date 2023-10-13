Palestinian Israeli conflict
At least 1,799 Palestinians killed and 6,388 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Gaza’s health ministry said on Friday that 1,799 Palestinians had been killed and 6,388 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Advertisement
Read more:
Arab League: Israel’s indiscriminate use of force is ‘horrendous act of vengeance’
Advertisement
Advertisement