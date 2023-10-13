Theme
Palestinian medics inspect a damaged Ambulance hit by an Israeli airstrike inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least 1,799 Palestinians killed and 6,388 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Gaza’s health ministry said on Friday that 1,799 Palestinians had been killed and 6,388 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

