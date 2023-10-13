Austin arrives in Israel on visit to show solidarity

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel Friday for a visit aimed at showing solidarity with a country still reeling from a devastating Hamas attack that has left hundreds dead.



Austin will meet with officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the visit to Israel - his third as Pentagon chief - which follows one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



