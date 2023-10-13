Theme
Afghanistan: Blast
A file picture of a blast in Afghanistan.

Casualties feared in blast at Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan

Reuters, Kabul
A blast ripped through a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, injuring several people, a government official said.

“A blast has taken place at a Shia mosque. The authorities are taking the injured and dead to hospital,” the official, Mawlawi Hashimi, told Reuters in Baghlan province where the incident took place.

