Casualties feared in blast at Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan

A blast ripped through a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday, injuring several people, a government official said.

“A blast has taken place at a Shia mosque. The authorities are taking the injured and dead to hospital,” the official, Mawlawi Hashimi, told Reuters in Baghlan province where the incident took place.

