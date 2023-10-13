Hamas says fired rockets toward Israel’s north in response to ‘massacres’ of Gazans

Hamas said on Friday it launched rockets towards Israel’s north in response to the “forced displacement and massacres of civilians in Gaza.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Arab League: Israel’s indiscriminate use of force is ‘horrendous act of vengeance’

Advertisement

Israel’s Gallant: Gaza war is existential, Hamas part of Iranian ‘axis’

Israeli forces shoot three Palestinians dead in West Bank: Health ministry