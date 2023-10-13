ICRC says aid groups unable to assist people in mass Gaza displacement

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday that humanitarian organizations would not be able to assist more than a million people in Gaza who Israel has given 24 hours to evacuate to the south of the enclave.



“With a military siege in place, humanitarian organizations including the ICRC will not be able to assist such a massive displacement of people in Gaza,” ICRC said in a statement.



“The needs are staggering, and humanitarian organizations must be able to increase aid operations.”



ICRC said Israel’s call for the population to relocate south in 24 hours - coupled with a blockade that denies them access to food, water, and electricity - was “not compatible with international humanitarian law.”



The ICRC’s office in Gaza City received instructions to relocate south, just like the population there.



“We are extremely concerned for our colleagues in Gaza and their families,” the ICRC statement said.



