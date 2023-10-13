Iran says US ‘can not renege’ on deal to transfer $6 billion via Qatar

Iran said the United States is “can not renege” on an agreement to transfer $6 billion in frozen funds through mediator Qatar following Hamas bloody assault on Israel.

“The US government knows that it can NOT renege on the agreement. The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential requisites for the Iranians,” Iran’s permanent mission to the UN said late Thursday.

