Israel’s reaction to Hamas attack should be ‘proportionate’: Switzerland FM

Switzerland’s foreign minister said on Friday that Israel had the right to defend itself following a deadly attack by Hamas but said its response should be “proportionate,” at a briefing where he also confirmed the death of a Swiss-Israeli national.

“What we are doing is calling for international humanitarian law to be respected while recognizing Israel’s legitimate right to defense,” Ignazio Cassis told a news briefing in response to a question about a possible ground invasion of the Gaza strip.

“They need to find a proportionate response,” he said.

Cassis opened the briefing by announcing the death of a Swiss dual national aged nearly 70 in the violence. He did not give details beyond saying the individual was killed by “terrorists.”

Switzerland, which sometimes acts as a neutral intermediary between parties to a conflict, does not have any contact with Hamas, he said. “It is not the time now for good offices. It is now a time of war,” he said.

He added that Switzerland’s ruling Federal Council, of which he is a member, views Hamas as a “terrorist organization.” It is currently exploring whether and how to make that legally binding, possibly by banning the group.

