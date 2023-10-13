Israel sounds infiltration alarm in village near Lebanon border
The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infiltration was underway.
The alert took place in Hanita, 500 meters (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.
The military statement said there had been an explosion at the adjacent border fence, which was lightly damaged.
