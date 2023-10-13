Theme
Lebanese army members man a checkpoint in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, on October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel sounds infiltration alarm in village near Lebanon border

The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infiltration was underway.

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 meters (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.

The military statement said there had been an explosion at the adjacent border fence, which was lightly damaged.

