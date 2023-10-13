Israel shells south Lebanon after border fence blast

Israel shelled a border region in southern Lebanon on Friday, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused “light damage” to the border barrier.

“IDF (army) forces are currently responding with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

The Israeli shelling targeted the villages of Dhayra and Alma al-Shaab, AFP correspondents in the area said.

It struck a Lebanese army post in Dhayra, said the second security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press.

On Tuesday, Israel said it hit Hezbollah observation posts, while Hamas’s armed wing claimed rocket fire.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli position near the Lebanese village of Dhayra. Retaliatory Israeli fire wounded three people.

