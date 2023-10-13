Palestinian Israeli conflict
More than 423,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.
As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement sent on Friday.
Advertisement
Developing
Advertisement
Advertisement