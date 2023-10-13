Netanyahu says week-long Gaza counter-offensive ‘only the beginning’

Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel’s fierce bombardment of Gaza was “just the beginning” of his country’s response to a Hamas onslaught that left 1,300 dead.

With tens of thousands of Israeli troops massed on the Gaza frontier, Netanyahu said in televised address: “Our enemies have only just started paying the price. I cannot reveal what will happen, but I am telling you this is just the beginning.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Netanyahu spoke only hours after the Israeli military revealed that troops had carried out localized raids inside the besieged Palestinian territory over the past 24 hours as a prelude to an anticipated ground invasion.

Israel has also told Palestinians to leave Gaza City within 24 hours, sparking UN warnings of a humanitarian disaster.

Netanyahu reaffirmed his pledge that Hamas would be “destroyed.”

“We will never forgive, we will never let the world forget these horrors inflicted on the Jewish people. We will fight our enemies using a power without limit.”

The deadly attack which Hamas gunmen launched last Saturday also saw around 150 Israelis and foreigners abducted to Gaza as hostages.

Gaza officials say that retaliatory Israeli shelling and air raids have killed over 1,800 people in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Read more:

Reuters video journalist killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon

Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights Watch

Qatar seeking to open humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza: PM