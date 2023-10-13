Theme
Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City on October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian PM accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

AFP
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Friday accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its war against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“Our people in Gaza are going through genocide, and Gaza has become a disaster area,” Shtayyeh told a press conference in Ramallah.

