Palestinian PM accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Friday accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its war against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip.



“Our people in Gaza are going through genocide, and Gaza has become a disaster area,” Shtayyeh told a press conference in Ramallah.



