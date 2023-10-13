Theme
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Putin: Israeli ground operation in Gaza will result in civilian losses

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said an Israeli ground operation in Gaza would result in civilian losses and that the main thing was to stop the bloodshed.

Israel’s military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks ahead of an expected ground invasion after a devastating weekend attack by the militant group Hamas.

Putin, speaking in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, said the conflict should be resolved by peaceful means and that Russia supports a two-state solution.

