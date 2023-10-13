Reuters video journalist killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon

An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon, killing a Reuters videographer and leaving six other journalists injured.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and the six who were wounded, some of whom were rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Images from the scene showed a charred car.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are deeply saddened to tell you that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” the Reuters news agency said in a statement. The agency added that Abdallah was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon that was providing a live signal.

Reuters said that two of its journalists, Thaer al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the shelling in the border area.

US President Joe Biden’s prayers are with families of the Reuters news videographer who was killed while working in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday.

“We know that the work that you all do is incredibly dangerous and today is reminder of that,” Dalton said.

Read more:

Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights Watch

Qatar seeking to open humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza: PM

Russia says it will continue contacts with Hamas aimed at freeing hostages: Media