Palestinians look at the destruction of a house in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Russian deputy FM meets Israeli envoy to discuss Israel-Palestinian con

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin met Israeli ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi on Friday and discussed the current situation around the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said.

“In this regard, the current activities of the UN Security Council and its possible actions and moves were substantively reviewed, focusing on the urgent need to ensure the protection of civilians in both Israel and Palestine, to prevent catastrophic humanitarian consequences and the spread of the crisis to other countries in the region,” the ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Israel was replying to an attack of unprecedented cruelty by using cruel methods of its own.

