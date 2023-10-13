Syria’s Aleppo airport to be back in service starting Saturday morning

Syria’s Aleppo airport will be back in service on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), the state news agency SANA reported, citing the transport ministry.

On Thursday, Syria said Israeli forces launched simultaneous missile attacks on the airports in its capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging the runways and putting both hubs out of service.

