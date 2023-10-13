Turkey urges citizens to stay away from south of Lebanon

Turkey’s foreign ministry urged citizens in Lebanon on Friday to stay away from the country’s south because of fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces there, and advised them to stay north of the Litani river.

In view of the developments reflecting on Lebanon’s south, the ministry said on social media platform X, “It is recommended for our citizens in Lebanon to remain cautious and, if possible, stay away from regions south of the Litani river.”

