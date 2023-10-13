Israel supports ‘safe areas’ for civilians in Gaza: US official

Israel supports setting up “safe areas” for civilians in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected major offensive, a senior US official said on Friday.



The United States and Israel discussed “the need to establish some safe areas where civilians could relocate, be safe from Israel’s legitimate security operations,” said the official, a day after talks in Tel Aviv.



“We have been engaged with the ICRC (Red Cross), with the UN relief agencies, to work through the details on what that might look like.”



The official was speaking as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Qatar on the latest leg of a quickfire tour of Middle East capitals.



Last Saturday’s attack by militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, left more than 1,300 people dead in Israel, whose reprisal strikes have killed over 1,500 in Gaza.



Fears for Gaza’s inhabitants have soared after Israel called for 1.1 million - nearly half of the total population - to clear the territory’s north.



The United States is also in discussions to open Gaza’s Rafah border crossing to Egypt to foreign nationals who want to flee, the official said on condition of anonymity.



The last remaining exit from Gaza has been closed since Tuesday after being targeted by three Israeli bombing raids within 24 hours, with most damage sustained on the Palestinian side.



“That is also something we discussed with Israel, something we continue to discuss with Egypt - the importance of the Rafah crossing being open for American citizens and for foreign nationals of other countries who want to leave and have the right to leave,” the official said.



