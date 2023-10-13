White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is ‘a tall order’

Israel’s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move within 24 hours is going to be a “tall order,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.



“That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time,” Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We understand what they’re trying to do and why they're trying to do this - to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target.”



Read more:

Israel army admits Gaza evacuation will ‘take time’

Advertisement

Israel army drops flyers warning Gazans to flee ‘immediately’ to the south

WHO says moving severely ill people in Gaza Strip amounts to ‘death sentence’