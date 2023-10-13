Theme
John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, June 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is ‘a tall order’

Reuters
Israel’s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move within 24 hours is going to be a “tall order,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

“That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time,” Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC.

“We understand what they’re trying to do and why they're trying to do this - to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target.”

