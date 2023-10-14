Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia for next phase of regional tour
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia late on Friday as he continued his regional tour in hopes of preventing the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants from spiraling into a bigger war.
Before landing in Saudi Arabia, Blinken visited Bahrain after stops in Tel Aviv and Qatar. Blinken has expanded his trip from Israel and Jordan to include all of the Gulf Arab countries and Egypt, making it his largest tour of the region since taking office in January 2021.
