US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to his motorcade vehicle as he arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 13, 2023 after stops in Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain in the same day. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia for next phase of regional tour

Agencies
Published: Updated:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia late on Friday as he continued his regional tour in hopes of preventing the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants from spiraling into a bigger war.

Before landing in Saudi Arabia, Blinken visited Bahrain after stops in Tel Aviv and Qatar. Blinken has expanded his trip from Israel and Jordan to include all of the Gulf Arab countries and Egypt, making it his largest tour of the region since taking office in January 2021.

Israel says many Palestinian civilians moving south

Arab League: Israel's indiscriminate use of force is 'horrendous act of vengeance'

Hezbollah says 'prepared' for action against Israel when time comes

