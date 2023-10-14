Blinken asks China FM to use ‘influence’ for Middle East calm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday on China, a partner of Iran, to use its influence to push for calm in the Middle East.



The top US diplomat, who was visiting Saudi Arabia, had a “productive” one-hour telephone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.



“Our message was that he thinks it’s in our shared interest to stop the conflict from spreading,” Miller told reporters on Blinken’s plane from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi.



“He thought it could be useful if China could use its influence.”



Meanwhile, Yi said that Washington should “play a constructive and responsible role” in the Israel-Gaza conflict, during the phone call with Blinken.



“The United States should practically play a constructive and responsible role, pushing the issue back on track for a political settlement as soon as possible,” Wang told Blinken, according to a readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry.



“When dealing with international hot-spot issues, major countries must adhere to objectivity and fairness, maintain calmness and restraint, and take the lead in abiding by international law,” said Wang.



The Chinese foreign minister added that Beijing called for “the convening of an international peace meeting as soon as possible to promote the reaching of broad consensus.”



“The fundamental outlet for the Palestinian issue lies in implementing a 'two-state solution',” said Wang.



Hamas militants who broke through the militarized security barrier around the Gaza Strip on October 7 killed more than 1,300 people in southern Israel, triggering a retaliatory Israeli bombardment that has killed at least 2,215 people in Gaza.



China’s official statements on the conflict have not specifically named Hamas in their condemnations of violence, leading to criticism from some Western officials who said they were too weak.

