Five northern Israeli villages warned of possible infiltration from Lebanon: Report
Residents of five northern Israeli villagers were ordered to shelters on Saturday due to a possible armed infiltration from Lebanon, Israel’s Kan radio said.
It initially said the military had issued the alert to Dan, Dafna, Snir and HaGoshrim. Minutes later, a similar alert was issued to Shaar Yishuv, the radio added. The villages are close to the border opposite the Lebanese community of Aamra.
