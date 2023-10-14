Theme
An Israeli medical military vehicle rides on a road, as tension mounts between the Lebanon and Israel, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Five northern Israeli villages warned of possible infiltration from Lebanon: Report

Reuters
Residents of five northern Israeli villagers were ordered to shelters on Saturday due to a possible armed infiltration from Lebanon, Israel’s Kan radio said.

It initially said the military had issued the alert to Dan, Dafna, Snir and HaGoshrim. Minutes later, a similar alert was issued to Shaar Yishuv, the radio added. The villages are close to the border opposite the Lebanese community of Aamra.

