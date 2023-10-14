Theme
An Israeli tank fires near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas says Israeli strikes in Gaza killed nine captives in past 24 hours

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday that nine captives including four foreigners, were killed due to Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

A statement from Al Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel said the captives were killed “because of the Zionist bombardment on the areas they were staying in.”

