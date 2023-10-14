Hamas says Israeli strikes in Gaza killed nine captives in past 24 hours

Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday that nine captives including four foreigners, were killed due to Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.



A statement from Al Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel said the captives were killed “because of the Zionist bombardment on the areas they were staying in.”



Israel military says Gaza City residents must not ‘delay’ evacuation