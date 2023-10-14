Israel army says ‘very sorry’ for journalist’s death in Lebanon

The Israeli army said Saturday it was “very sorry” for the death of a Reuters journalist killed when caught up in cross-border shelling along the frontier with Lebanon.



“We are very sorry for the journalist’s death,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters when asked about the killing of the Reuters videographer on Friday. The Israeli military did not acknowledge responsibility, however.



“We are looking into it,” Hecht said of the incident in which six other journalists, including two from AFP, were also injured.



