Israeli infantry soldiers gather next to tanks and an armoured personnel carrier near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020. (AFP)
‘Next stage is coming,’ Netanyahu tells Israeli infantrymen outside Gaza

Reuters
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli infantrymen outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday, his office said in a statement, and an accompanying video showed him telling them: “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming.”

He did not elaborate in the video, which showed the infantrymen nodding in response to his question.

