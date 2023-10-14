‘Next stage is coming,’ Netanyahu tells Israeli infantrymen outside Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli infantrymen outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday, his office said in a statement, and an accompanying video showed him telling them: “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming.”

He did not elaborate in the video, which showed the infantrymen nodding in response to his question.

