‘Next stage is coming,’ Netanyahu tells Israeli infantrymen outside Gaza
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli infantrymen outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday, his office said in a statement, and an accompanying video showed him telling them: “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming.”
He did not elaborate in the video, which showed the infantrymen nodding in response to his question.
