Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians look at the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians look at the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Any crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be coordinated with Israel: Israeli army

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Any use of the border crossing from the Gaza Strip into Egypt will be in coordination with Israel, the Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Regarding Gaza, the crossings are closed. The borders are closed, and any movement or crossing to Egypt will be in coordination with us and in contact with us. For now, this issue is not happening,” said Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Read more:

Advertisement

Jordan warns Palestinian displacement pushes region to ‘abyss’ of wider conflict

Hezbollah says ‘prepared’ for action against Israel when time comes

Israel army says ‘very sorry’ for journalist’s death in Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size