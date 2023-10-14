Any crossing from Gaza into Egypt will be coordinated with Israel: Israeli army
Any use of the border crossing from the Gaza Strip into Egypt will be in coordination with Israel, the Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Regarding Gaza, the crossings are closed. The borders are closed, and any movement or crossing to Egypt will be in coordination with us and in contact with us. For now, this issue is not happening,” said Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.
Read more:
Jordan warns Palestinian displacement pushes region to ‘abyss’ of wider conflict
Hezbollah says ‘prepared’ for action against Israel when time comes
Israel army says ‘very sorry’ for journalist’s death in Lebanon