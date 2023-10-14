Theme
Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel strike kills senior Hamas military commander: Army

AFP
Published: Updated:
A senior military commander of Hamas who headed the Islamist group’s aerial operations in Gaza City has been killed in Israeli air strikes, the military said Saturday.

Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational center of Hamas from where the group carried out its “aerial activity”, the military said. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

More to follow.

