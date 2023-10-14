Israel strike kills senior Hamas military commander: Army

A senior military commander of Hamas who headed the Islamist group’s aerial operations in Gaza City has been killed in Israeli air strikes, the military said Saturday.

Murad Abu Murad was killed over the past day when fighter jets struck an operational center of Hamas from where the group carried out its “aerial activity”, the military said. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.

