Israeli military preparing for ‘significant ground operations’

The Israeli military said on Saturday its forces were preparing to implement a wide range of operational offensive plans as expectations grew of an imminent invasion of the Gaza Strip, a week after Hamas gunmen launched a devastating attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its forces were deployed across the country, increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, “with an emphasis on significant ground operations.”

