A screengrab from a social media video published on October 7, 2023 shows Noa Argamani as she is taken hostage by Palestinian militants, at an unknown location. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli military spokesperson says bodies of abducted Israelis found near Gaza

Reuters
An Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday that the bodies of some Israelis abducted during an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas had been found at the edges of the Gaza Strip.

Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), did not immediately give further details.

Hamas’s surprise raid on Saturday in southern Israel killed hundreds of Israelis, mostly civilians.

