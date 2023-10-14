Israeli military spokesperson says bodies of abducted Israelis found near Gaza

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday that the bodies of some Israelis abducted during an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas had been found at the edges of the Gaza Strip.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), did not immediately give further details.

Hamas’s surprise raid on Saturday in southern Israel killed hundreds of Israelis, mostly civilians.

Read more:

Hamas leader says Palestinians will not leave Gaza

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: Mayor

Netanyahu aide says Israel got no concrete warning of Hamas attack