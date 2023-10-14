Ministry says 2,269 Palestinians killed and 9,814 others wounded in Gaza, West Bank
At least 2,269 Palestinians have been killed and 9,814 others wounded due to Israeli attacks in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said in a report on Saturday.
The death toll included 2,215 dead from Gaza with 8,714 injured. The other 54 dead and 1,100 wounded were from the West Bank, the report added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours have killed at least 324 Palestinians and wounded 1,000 others, Gaza’s health ministry reported on Saturday, adding that the dead included at least 126 children and 88 women.
Read more:
Hezbollah says ‘prepared’ for action against Israel when time comes
Israel army says ‘very sorry’ for journalist’s death in Lebanon
Israel says many Palestinian civilians moving south