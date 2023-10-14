Lebanese army says Israeli missile killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah

The Lebanese army said on Saturday that Israel had launched a missile on Friday that hit a civilian car and killed Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah.



“The Israeli enemy launched a missile which hit a civilian car belonging to a media group which led to the martyrdom of the videographer Issam Abdallah,” the army high command said in a statement posted on its website.



Israel’s military said on Saturday it is investigating the incident.



Seperately on Saturday, Lebanon’s foreign ministry said it will submit a formal complaint to the UN Security Council over what it called “Israel’s deliberate killing” of Abdallah, a Lebanese national and Reuters visuals journalist, state media reported.



Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck a group of journalists, a Reuters witness at the scene has said.



