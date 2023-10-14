Plane with medical supplies to support Gaza needs lands in al-Arish in Egypt: WHO
A plane with medical supplies to support urgent health needs in Gaza has landed in al-Arish, Egypt, near the Rafah crossing, the chief of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday in a post on messaging platform X.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We’re ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established,” he said.
Read more:
More than 1,300 buildings destroyed in Gaza: UN
Israel strike kills senior Hamas military commander: Army
First US charter flight out of Israel arrives in Athens