Smoke billows from the Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt during an Israeli airstrike on October 10, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Plane with medical supplies to support Gaza needs lands in al-Arish in Egypt: WHO

Reuters
A plane with medical supplies to support urgent health needs in Gaza has landed in al-Arish, Egypt, near the Rafah crossing, the chief of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday in a post on messaging platform X.

“We’re ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established,” he said.

