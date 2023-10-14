Theme
Smoke is seen as Palestinians take part in a protest following Israeli strikes on Gaza, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Qatar says rejects any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinians of Gaza Strip

Qatar said on Saturday that it categorically rejects any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the Qatari foreign ministry said that the state of Qatar “call on lifting the siege of Gaza Strip, and provide full protection for the Palestinian civilians according to the international and humanitarian laws”.

