US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem

The US State Department said on Saturday that it has authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US embassy in Jerusalem and the branch office in Tel Aviv “due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel.”

