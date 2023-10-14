Theme
A member of emergency personnel inspects the damage at a supermarket after it was hit by an incoming rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on October 11, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The US State Department said on Saturday that it has authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US embassy in Jerusalem and the branch office in Tel Aviv “due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel.”

