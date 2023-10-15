Theme
Joe Biden (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Biden says he spoke with Palestinian President Abbas about humanitarian aid for Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Joe Biden spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas about humanitarian assistance for Gaza, the US President posted on X Sunday.

Biden said he told Abbas he was working with partners in the region to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza.

