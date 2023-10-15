Biden says he spoke with Palestinian President Abbas about humanitarian aid for Gaza

Joe Biden spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas about humanitarian assistance for Gaza, the US President posted on X Sunday.

Biden said he told Abbas he was working with partners in the region to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza.

