Israel’s military strikes Lebanon targets after Hezbollah claims fire on border town

The IDF said on Sunday it is striking targets in southern Lebanon following the attack on Israeli border town Shtula which Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah claimed responsibility for.

The IDF said an anti-tank missile was fired at the northern Israeli moshav Shtula, near the Lebanese border, which resulted in at least five wounded civilians, the Jerusalem Post reported.

It added that the IDF is striking targets in southern Lebanon following the fire at Shtula.

Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV said a guided missile was fired from south Lebanon targeting the Israeli village of Shtula.

