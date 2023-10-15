Death toll in Gaza reaches 2,329: Hamas-controlled ministry

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Hamas's attack on southern Israeli civilians eight days ago have killed at least 2,329 people, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Sunday.

It said 9,042 people have also been injured, giving an overall toll as of 7:47 am (04:47 GMT) Sunday as Israel continued its blistering retaliatory air campaign on targets in Gaza.

