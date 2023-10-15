Egypt looking to host international meeting on Palestine issue, says Presidency
Egypt has sent invitations to host an international regional summit aimed at addressing the recent developments relating to the Palestinian issue, the Presidency said on Sunday in a statement.
The government is intensifying communication with regional and international relief organizations in order to deliver the aid needed in the Gaza Strip, according to the statement which included the resolutions reached after a meeting of the country’s National Security Council.
The statement didn’t provide further details on who was invited or when it could be held.
Egypt stands ready to make any effort to calm the current situation involving fighting between Israel and Hamas, it said while also noting that the country’s national security is a “red line” and that there would be “no complacency in protecting it.”
