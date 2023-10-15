Egypt’s President Sisi in talks to get aid deliveries into Gaza, presidency says

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is in talks with international and regional partners to enable aid deliveries into Gaza and to de-escalate the fighting there, his office said on Sunday.

Israeli bombardments on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing into Egypt, the main crossing out of Gaza not controlled by Israel, have disrupted operations there.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aid from several countries has been building up in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula due to a failure to reach a deal enabling its safe delivery to Gaza and enabling evacuations of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Saturday that the humanitari-an situation in Gaza is “fast becoming untenable.”

The statement from Sisi’s office also said Egypt rejected any plan to displace Palestinians “to the detriment of other countries,” and said Egypt’s own security was a red line.

Sisi also proposed a summit to discuss the crisis, according to the statement.

Read more:

Egypt looking to host international meeting on Palestine issue, says Presidency

Israeli military: Gaza residents can still evacuate south, clashes at Lebanon border

Israeli military says 126 hostages ‘confirmed’ in Hamas hands

