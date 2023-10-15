Estimated one million people displaced in first week of Gaza war: UN agency

An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday.

“An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days” of the war in Gaza, UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma told AFP.

“The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes.”

Israel has been pounding Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militants carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,300 people.

More than 2,300 people have also been killed in Gaza in Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas leaders, militants and their hideouts in the coastal enclave.

