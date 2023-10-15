Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide,’ Arab League and African Union warn
Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza “could lead to a genocide of unprecedented proportions,” the heads of the Arab League and African Union said Sunday in a joint statement.
Both organizations called on “the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late,” as Israel readies for a ground invasion following Hamas’s surprise attack last week.
Developing.