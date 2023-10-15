Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide,’ Arab League and African Union warn

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza “could lead to a genocide of unprecedented proportions,” the heads of the Arab League and African Union said Sunday in a joint statement.

Both organizations called on “the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late,” as Israel readies for a ground invasion following Hamas’s surprise attack last week.

Advertisement

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size