Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of Al Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement’s founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Members of Al Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement’s founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas’ armed wing says it fired 20 rockets from Lebanon on Israeli settlements

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hamas’ armed wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday it fired 20 rockets from Lebanon on two Israeli settlements.

Separately, Lebanon’s Hezbollah also said it had targeted barracks in Israel’s Hanita with guided missiles and said it had inflicted casualties on “the enemy ranks.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US says it fears prospect of Iran becoming ‘directly engaged’ in Israel-Hamas war

Egypt president criticizes Israel’s response to Hamas attack as collective punishment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size