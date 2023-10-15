Hamas’ armed wing says it fired 20 rockets from Lebanon on Israeli settlements

Hamas’ armed wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday it fired 20 rockets from Lebanon on two Israeli settlements.

Separately, Lebanon’s Hezbollah also said it had targeted barracks in Israel’s Hanita with guided missiles and said it had inflicted casualties on “the enemy ranks.”

