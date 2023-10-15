Iran foreign minister meets Hamas leader in Qatar
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar’s Doha, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.
