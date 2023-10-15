Iran warns ‘no one can guarantee’ control of situation if Israel invades Gaza

Iran warned Sunday that “no one can guarantee” control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza, ahead of an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces.

“If the attacks of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the defenseless citizens and people of Gaza continue, no one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts,” Iran’s foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying during his meeting with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

On Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar, where they discussed the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack in Israel “and agreed to continue cooperation” to achieve the group’s goals, Hamas said in a statement.

During their meeting in the Qatari capital Doha, Amir-Abdollahian praised the rampage as a “historic victory” that had dealt a setback to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces were Sunday readying for a looming Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas, which unleashed the bloodiest attack in Israel’s history.

In the eight days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their surprise onslaught, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

