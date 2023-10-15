Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iran’s national flag is pictured at Iran’s embassy to Germany in Berlin, on December 1, 2011. (Reuters)
Iran’s national flag is pictured at Iran’s embassy to Germany in Berlin, on December 1, 2011. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Israel not stopped

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran warned on Saturday that if Israel’s “war crimes and genocide” are not halted immediately, “the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences,” Tehran’s mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.

Advertisement

“If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences — the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end,” the post read.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran foreign minister meets Hamas leader in Qatar

Biden holds separate calls with Palestinians’ Abbas, Israel’s Netanyahu

Israel bombs Syria after air raid sirens sound in annexed Golan Heights

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size