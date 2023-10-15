Israeli actions since Hamas attack ‘reminiscent of Nazi behavior’: Iran’s president

The actions taken by Israel since Hamas’ assault last week are “reminiscent of the behavior of the Nazis,” Iran’s president said on Sunday during a phone call with his French counterpart.

The surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7 killed some 1,400 people in Israel, with more than 100 others taken as hostages. In response, Israel launched a series of extensive air and artillery strikes in Gaza, resulting in over 2,400 casualties as of Sunday.

Tehran, a key source of financial and military support for Hamas and other militant groups in the region, has praised the Hamas attack while denying any involvement in its planning or execution.

Raisi said the Hamas attack “was actually a reaction to [Israeli] crimes and a protest against seven decades of killing, oppression and injustice towards the Palestinian people,” state news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian president also accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and voiced opposition to the displacement of Gazans, saying: “The forced displacement of Gaza residents from their hometown is neither practical nor compatible with international principles and laws, and the Palestinian resistance groups and all the free nations of the world will stand against these crimes.”

According to IRNA, during the phone call, Macron urged Iran to “use its influence in the region to control the situation,” to which Raisi responded: “Resistance groups make their own determinations and decisions.”

